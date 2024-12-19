A Look at the Bath & Body Works x ‘Emily in Paris’ Collection

Ashley Park recently partnered with Bath and Body Works on a limited-edition Bath & Body Works x “Emily in Paris” Collection!

The collection features 3-wick candles, body mists, body lotion, hand soap, body wash, and home fragrance inspired by the Netflix hit show.

In a statement, Park told “Extra,” “ I’ve been a fan of Bath & Body Works ever since I got my first PocketBac hand sanitizer as an elementary schooler in Michigan. Their fragrances have always been so versatile and high-quality. Working with the brand is truly a full-circle moment, especially with ‘Emily in Paris,’ which is obviously close to my heart!”

Ashley has some favorites from the collection. She shared, “Personally, I love a bright, fresh scent, so Champagne in Paris has been the one I’ve used the most from the collection. It’s a brand-new scent from Bath & Body Works that was created just for the ‘Emily in Paris’ collection, and it reminds me of the vibrancy and fresh fun of all the incredible memories I have filming and living in Paris.”