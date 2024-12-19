Aaron Pierre Admits Nerves About Getting Green Lantern Right (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Aaron Pierre, Tiffany Boone, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. are dishing on Disney's “Mufasa: The Lion King.”

“Extra’s” Sadie Murray spoke with Aaron, Tiffany, and Kelvin at San Diego Safari Park.

Aaron plays Mufasa, Tiffany is Sarabi, and Kelvin voices Scar, and they spoke about what we’ll learn about their complicated backstories before “The Lion King.”

Aaron shared, “We meet him in the original as a king. He is the pinnacle of his community. He’s loved and celebrated, but that’s not where he started. He had a very different beginning and he worked his way to that point. He was separated from his family; he was an orphan. He was ostracized, dismissed, name-called… I think it’s a beautiful story and a beautiful trajectory to learn that that’s where he began. Despite his circumstances, he actually embraced his circumstances and rose to where we finally see him.”

Tiffany loved playing Sarabi, Mufasa’s wife, due to her character’s “sassiness.”

She noted that Sarabi was “kind of an orphan” too, who “lost her pride.”

“She’s carrying this backpack of grief a little bit. She’s having to like pull our shoulders back and like stand on her own four paws,” Tiffany explained. “She’s complicated and she’s fun and it’s a complication we didn’t get to see in the original.”

Kelvin revealed how he got into character while voicing Scar, sharing, "I had a bar built that I would lean temporarily on and move my shoulders and just nod my head and neck, because I thought it would be fun and I felt like it would affect the voice and how he was portrayed. So, I really got into it."

Aaron also teased his upcoming role as the Green Lantern in HBO’s “Lanterns” series, expressing how much the project means to him.

He said, "I’m already in preparation for Green Lantern.”

Showing love to Tiffany and Kelvin for hyping him up, he admitted, “I can just be very nervous sometimes, you know. It’s so deeply important to me that I serve this character who I love so much and I get it right. I'm so grateful for the team that is assembled around this project, and we're really excited to bring it to the people in the next little while."