Kevin & Danielle Jonas Share Their Lowe’s Holiday Gift Guide
’Tis the season, and “Extra” is also hooking up 10 viewers with a $200 Lowe’s gift card!
Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle are turning to Lowe’s for easy solutions to make gifting stress-free and enjoyable.
Lowe’s is making it a seamless experience this holiday season with top deals and flexible shopping. Along with delivery options, Lowe’s offers Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store, which is perfect for those busy, last-minute shopping days.
Kevin and Danielle are also sharing their Lowe’s gift guide, which includes a Kobalt Mini Toolbox, Google Nest Thermostat, KitchenAid Pasta Roller and Cutter Set, Craftsman tools, and a bird house project kit!
For more, visit Lowes.com/gifting.