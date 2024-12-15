Jill Jacobson, 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' Actress, Dies at 70

Getty Images

Film and TV actress Jill Jacobson, who appeared on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," has died at 70.

Jacobson's publicist Daniel Harary confirmed her December 8 death, following a long illness, to Variety.

Born in Culver City, California, Jacobson made her movie debut in "Nurse Sherri" in 1977 and gave her first TV performance of many on the Barbara Eden series "Harper Valley P.T.A." four years later.

Along with dozens of TV guest spots, she was Erin Jones on 22 episodes of the nighttime soap "Falcon Crest" (1985-1987), recurred on "The New Gidget" (1986-1987), and recurred on "Newhart" (1989-1990).