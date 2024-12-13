Eddie Redmayne Teases 'Thrilling' Julia Roberts Movie 'Panic Carefully' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“The Day of the Jackal” star Eddie Redmayne chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush days after receiving a Golden Globe nomination for his performance on the series.

Eddie shared, “Honestly, it feels wonderful. It's been a year and a half of quite rigorous work, this one. It was sort of a passion project for everyone involved, and because the film, the original movie, is so brilliant, I think there was a lot of trepidation from all of us involved.”

He called the positive response to the project “magnificent.”

Eddie shared that the hardest part of the role was the languages, adding, “It was the marrying of all that with the prosthetics. So, you'd kind of learn the language in your voice and then you'd put on… prosthetics that made him look 65 years old and realized you kind of had to drop your voice an octave.”

He described it as “an actor's playground,” insisting, “I'm not complaining about that stuff because it's the stuff that we get off on.”

Redmayne, who often does movies, said he’s enjoying the fan reaction to the series as viewers wonder what will happen next. “People stop you in the street with a kind of passion of ‘What's going to happen? Why did he do that?’… I found that completely thrilling.”

“Day of the Jackal” was renewed for a Season 2, and Eddie didn’t want to give anything away, but he said, “I’m dreaming of… wherever the Jackal goes, it's all about fantasy holidays. Maybe the Maldives? Maybe Bali? Skiing, perhaps?”

Plus, Eddie teased his upcoming project “Panic Carefully” by writer-director Sam Esmail and co-starring Julia Roberts and Elizabeth Olsen.

“It is one of the most thrilling scripts,” Eddie said, adding, “Sam, who wrote it and is directing it, is really a genius and the cast... Julia is one of my favorite actors, Elizabeth is formidable. I’m so excited. In fact, sitting next to me are my lines. I'm furiously trying to learn them in order that to get ready to start shooting in the new year."

On a personal note, he talked also about his upcoming 10th-wedding anniversary with Hannah Bagshawe and finding the perfect gift!