Dangerous Wildfire Prompts Evacuations in Celebrity Enclave of Malibu

Getty Images

The celebrity enclave of Malibu, where Jennifer Aniston, Lady Gaga and Nicolas Cage have homes, is ablaze after the Franklin Fire broke out Monday night.

NBC News reports the fire started at 11 p.m. and exploded to more than 2,500 acres. The blaze has now jumped the famous Pacific Coast Highway and is heading toward the Malibu Pier. It is 0 percent contained.

The Associated Press reports, “More than 8,100 homes and structures [are] under threat, including more than 2,000 where residents were ordered to evacuate.”

Another 6,000 people were warned they may need to evacuate.

The fire comes at the worst possible time, as Southern California was already under red flag warnings for Santa Ana winds, which help fires ignite and spread.

Local news station KABC adds that Pepperdine University had a temporary shelter in place order at the school, and all classes and finals have since been canceled for the day.