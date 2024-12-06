Jordan Chiles Dishes on Christmas Plans to See Beyoncé (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Team USA gymnast Jordan Chiles just after Bath & Body Works’ Torch Run in NYC.

The run was a lead up to the brand’s Annual Candle Day celebration, which takes place Dec. 7 and 8 this year.

All three-wick candles will be priced at $9.95, and Chiles revealed, “I do have a favorite scent, Mahogony Teakwood is really my favorite.”

Chiles also dished on her Christmas day plans to see the Houston Texans host the Baltimore Ravens at NRG Stadium where Beyonce will perform at halftime!

“Yes, we get to celebrate with Beyoncé on Christmas day. I’m really excited! But we get to do our normal traditions too.”

As for the upcoming L.A. Olympics in 2028 she teased “we’ll see,” saying she’s taking things “day by day.”