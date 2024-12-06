‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Kabir ‘Kabeezy’ Singh Dead at 39

Getty Images

Kabir “Kabeezy” Singh, who competed on Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent,” died on December 4, TMZ reports. He was 39.

His fiancée also confirmed the news to People magazine.

Sources told TMZ the comedian suffered from health problems, and may have died from natural causes. His cause of death has not been determined, and TMZ reports toxicology tests were ordered.

Other insiders shared that Kabir was in the San Francisco Bay area when he passed away.

Singh's friend, Jeremy Curry, also shared the news on Facebook, calling it the “most devastating post I’ve posted.”

Curry wrote, “It’s My Deepest Regrets to let Everyone Know that Kabir Singh has passed away… He passed away peacefully in his sleep and this is the most devastating post I’ve posted….Services will be Saturday December 14 at 8:30 am @ Chapel of the Chimes in Hayward… Please keep his family and fiancé in your thoughts and prayers….I Love you bro.”

Singh was a semifinalist on “AGT” in 2021. He posted on Instagram that his work was also seen on Comedy Central, “Family Guy,” and BBC News.