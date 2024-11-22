Jessica Biel Hits the Runway with Niece Zaya at Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show

Instagram

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s niece Zaya was this year’s ambassador at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show.

Biel was on hand to walk the runway with Zaya, and chatted with Stephanie Jones at the event, telling her how much family means to her.

“I’m most thankful for time that I get to spend with my family. My husband's on tour, I’m working, so most of the time we're scattered across the world.”

Afterward, she shared photos from the show on Instagram, writing, “Last night was truly special at the #BeBeautifulBeYourself fashion show. Walking the runway with my amazing niece @lovelyzayab was an unforgettable honor. Huge thanks to the @globaldownsyndrome foundation for creating such a profound, empowering event and for all the incredible work you do. My heart is so full. ♥️”

Justin was on tour when the event took place November 16 in Denver, but he sent a special video message to congratulate his niece.

This year’s fashion show was star-studded, with A-listers Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson joining in on the fun.

The event raised $2.5 million for research and medical care for individuals with Down syndrome.