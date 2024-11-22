‘Glicked’ Takes Over the Box Office as ‘Wicked’ & ‘Gladiator II’ Do Battle!

“Wicked” and “Gladiator II” are doing box-office battle to ring in the holiday season!

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical is expected to conjure up upwards of $100 million, while the Paul Mescal-led epic is predicted to debut at $65 million.

“Wicked” and “Gladiator II,” aka “Glicked,” could be this year’s “Barbenheimer.”

So far, “Wicked” has made $19.2 million in previews, while “Gladiator II” has earned $6.5 million.

Last year, “Barbie” grossed $22.3 million in previews, and “Oppenheimer” made $10.5 million.

“Gladiator II” star Mescal recently spoke to Variety about the craze surrounding the two films, saying, “I think they complement each other really well because they’re so different. If you love cinema, get out there and support. Don’t wait for it to come on to a streamer.”