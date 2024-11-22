Dwayne Johnson’s Girls Jasmine & Tiana Love Maui’s ‘Moana 2’ Song! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson made it a family affair at the “Moana 2” Hawaiian premiere, talking to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour with daughters Jasmine, 8, and Tiana, 6, by his side.

The Rock shared that the girls were seeing the movie for the first time, explaining, “I asked them if they wanted to see it with me a couple weeks ago and they said, ‘No, we’ll wait.’”

His mom Ata and wife Lauren were there, too. “Mama rock is here,” Dwayne said. “My wife Lauren is here. Babies are here, so many family and friends.”

Tia reminded him, “We’re not babies,” but The Rock insisted, “You will always be my babies.”

His daughters are in the movie as little “Moana-Be’s.” Jazzy called the experince, “Really, really fun,” and Tia added, “So much fun.”

Jazzy even gave her daddy some tips in the recording booth!

Terri asked, “Jazzy were you giving daddy tips?” She answered, “Kind of.”

Both girls are also big fans of Dwayne’s character Maui’s song “Can I Get a Chee Hoo?”

Jazzy said, “I love ‘Can I Get a Chee Hoo?’ — it’s really outgoing,” and Tia added, “It’s amazing.”

Dwayne also teased the new adventure, saying, “New music, new voyage, but what I also love about this is the stakes are higher not for little ones like this… The idea of thinking there's more out there and not being restrained, and I tell these guys all the time there are a lot of people out there that will tell you, ‘You can’t do that, do not do that.’ Well, you can.”

Terri said, “It is so empowering for little girls… How important is that message for you?”

He said, “I think it is critically important… It’s the beauty of movies. Sometimes you can make movies that have a great message that can empower little ones and big ones… there is a good message and there's culture here that's real.”

Johnson explained further, “So we are here in Hawaii, when you get off the plane in Hawaii… that aloha spirit hits you.”

He went on, “It is real. You’re like, ‘Oh, my God!’ and you realize the stuff that I was really stressed about doesn’t bother me that much. Stuff that really is important is really in front of you.”

Plus, he revealed “I just wrapped live action ‘Moana’ two days ago here in Hawaii,” and telling Terri about growing up there.

“Fifteen miles that way I was getting arrested when I was 15 years old,” he said. “You don’t have to hear this,” he said, covering his girls’ ears, “[At] 14, 15, I was getting arrested. So, anyway, to now be able to come do live-action ‘Moana’ and ‘Moana 2,’ here it is full-circle.