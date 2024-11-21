Getty Images

Bronx Wentz, Ashlee Simpson’s son with ex Pete Wentz, is 16!

Simpson celebrated her eldest child on Instagram with a carousel of pics from over the years, revealing he’s now super tall.

Simpson wrote, “Being your mom has been the greatest joy of my life. You are my rock my soul. My ride or die. You have been the greatest blessing in life that I could have ever dreamed of. I would not be me without you. Thank you for choosing me to be a mom, and YOUR mom.”

She gushed, “You are so calm, consistent, brilliant, loving, kind hearted, thoughtful, funny, mysterious, and incredibly awesome. I thank God every day that I get to be your mom. You are a true gift to this universe and I’m so lucky you are my very grown, and cool baby… happy 16th birthday. I love you.”

The singer closed with, “Thank you for making me the luckiest.”

Pete also wished Bronx a happy birthday on Instagram Stories with a father-son pic and the message, “Happy birthday love you so much.”

Ashlee is now married to Evan Ross and they share Jagger, 9, and Ziggy, 4.