Kaley Cuoco Says Daughter Matilda Is a Comedian: ‘It’s Very Worrisome’ (Exclusive)

Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina are back for Season 2 of their dark comedy “Based on a True Story,” with new drama and a new case that plunges the Bartletts, who are new parents, into even more danger!

Kaley tells “Extra’s” Terri Seymour how much she related to the new-mom elements, joking, “I wanted it to really feel like when you looked at me, you felt like I needed a shower.”

She went on, “You know what it's like when you have kids, it's like those first few weeks you don't really shower… It's like a blur… You're so focused on taking care of this kid that you forget about yourself.”

Cuoco added, “I wanted it to feel kind of gross and chaotic and new-Momsville, which we've all experienced.”

She and Chris also dished on where we find Ava and Nathan with serial killer Matt, who promises he has changed — but has he really?

Chris said of Nathan, “Nathan's gone back to, he's just tennis, all tennis. He can't get over the fact that he didn't become what he thought he should be, and what I love that they did is they made Matt's character, played by the great Tom Bateman, they made him kind of like my muse. He inspires me in a very dysfunctional way to be a worse person, and that makes for a lot of laughs — getting advice from a serial killer.”

Kaley added of Matt, “He falls in love with Ava’s sister, of course, and so that's kind of, you know, the worst thing you can do is get on a serial killer's bad side, so they're kind of like, ‘Okay, okay, let's all be cool.’”

She added, “The season takes kind of a fun turn where we think there's either another killer or could it be Matt continuing even though he is sober now. He's like, ‘I'm not going to kill anymore.' So, we're unsure where it's going, but it makes for a fun path.”

As for a possible third season, Cuoco said, “I would really like to tie this up with a third season in a perfect little bow… a bloody bow, dare I say.”

Plus, Kaley shares a sweet update on toddler daughter Matilda, who’s already quite the little comedian!

Cuoco gushed, “She’s amazing. She’s a year and a half. She's amazing... She loves everything, animals. She’s a comedian, she’s hysterical, and it's very worrisome. She's just very funny. She knows how to be funny. Very cheeky."

And Matilda embraces Kaley’s co-star! “She loves Uncle Chris,” Kaley said.

Chris shared, “She comes to set, she lights it up. Everybody's really happy... She’s adorable.”