Simone Biles, Jeff Bridges, Clint Black & More Stars to Present at CMA Awards

Getty Images

The CMA Awards just announced the celebs set to take the stage as presenters!

The star-studded list includes Simone Biles, Jeff Bridges, Clint Black, Little Big Town, Katharine McPhee, The Oak Ridge Boys, Mark Collie, Jordan Davis, Reddie Freeman, Don Johnson, Jackson Laux, Dustin Lynch, Billy Bob Thornton, Taylor Frankie Paul, Carly Pearce, Caleb Pressley, Nate Smith, Daniel Sunjata and Mitchell Tenpenny.

﻿The award show previously announced the big names performing at the show included Kelsea Ballerini, Jelly Roll, Noah Kahan, Kacey Musgraves, Brooks & Dunn, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Cody Johnson, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmeran, Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Sierra Hull, Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Teddy Swims, Thomas Rhett, Molly Tuttle and Lainey Wilson.

The award show will also include a special tribute to George Strait as he receives the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.

Be sure to tune in November 20 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on ABC as hosts Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Lainey Wilson emcee the event from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Fans can also catch the show the next day on Hulu.