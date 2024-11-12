‘Cobra Kai’ Kids Tease Insane Karate & Complicated Relationships (Exclusive)

Getty Images for Netflix

“Cobra Kai” is back for part 2 of the sixth and final season, and “Extra” got the scoop from stars Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Mary Mouser, Jacob Bertrand, Xolo Maridueña and Gianni DeCenzo.

They dished on going to Barcelona for Part 2.

Mary recalled filming all day and partying at night, “We went hard for sure, for the group of us that got to go, we took all the time we could.” She added that they attended a soccer game, calling it “really fun.”

Tanner raved about how “absolutely insane” the karate and fighting is in Part 2, praising their stunt team for training them to do most of the action themselves.

Buchanan continued, “It’s all thanks to our stunt team, all of our stunt doubles and all of our leaders… None of it would have been possible without them. Everything that we did is on the next level.”

He added, “There is not another show that actors are fighting other actors,” explaining the stars did “most” of their own stunts.

The star credited the stunt team for training them, saying, “It is all thanks to them.”

Gianni DeCenzo added, “They bump it up a notch every season… We can’t spoil it, but there are some pretty big fights with a decent amount of people.”

Peyton also teased “complicated” relationships as life gets thrown at the characters and changes things completely.

“All the relationships are so complicated, the friendships are complicated,” she said. “Everything starts out so good… then sometimes life just gets thrown at you, and it gets thrown at these characters and it just changes everything. There are few things that happen throughout the season that just change these characters’ lives and their trajectory.”

Plus, they spilled on their wild group chat, and List said, “We have our photo circle… and we just send the weirdest sh*t we can possibly find on set or in life.”

Mouser added that it “turned into the most bizarre stuff you could imagine.”

There were some sweet moments shared too as she explained, “There was all of us taking a nap on the mat at the competition. There were a lot of those, long days.”

“Extra” also spoke with Ralph Macchio, William Zakba and Yuji Okumoto in a separate interview.

Dishing on the three-part final season, William shared, “Each third of this is its own movie in a way… and it is good the way they lay it out it ropes into the full arch of the whole series… and brings all the characters fully round.”

Ralph said the writers are creating an ending “the fans want to see,” adding, “I think it will deliver on all cylinders… making left-hand turns when you think you’re going right and making U-turns,” he wanted fans to “buckle up.”

Macchio shared that Danny is doing a lot of soul-searching and coming to grips with elements of Miyagi’s life that he never shared with him. William said that leaves the weight on Johnny to pull the kids together for their tournament.

For Chozen, Yuji teased that we find him “trying to get over a drunken bender” and training the kids while grappling with parts of his past.