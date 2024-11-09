‘Extra’s’ Celeb-Inspired Thanksgiving Picks!

It’s almost Turkey Time, and celebs are prepping in style!

Chrissy Tiegen is showcasing her Friendsgiving Tablescape with autumn-appropriate color schemes and her chic spin on holiday decor, while Reese Witherspoon is known for her stylish and proper table settings fit for a feast! And all we can think about is the pie — and Martha Stewart is certainly the one to help whip up the excitement for Thanksgiving dessert!

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we’ve rounded up our top celeb-inspired picks to help you create your perfect tablescape for your holiday meal!

Deck out the exterior of your house like a Kardashian — the more, the better! These maple leaf solar garden lights are a perfect way to create a festive outdoor space to get your guests in the mood!

We’re with Chrissy Tiegen — we love an autumn-inspired theme. This Velvet Pumkin and Garland Tablescape has the backbone to start the perfect holiday table decor.

Harry Hamlin is known for his turkey-carving skills, and you can’t properly serve a turkey without the Cadillac of all cutting boards. It’s got grooves in all the right places for the juices and is reversible to use year-round!

And for those who want the look of candles on the table without the fire hazard, these flameless candles have embedded starry string lights around them, to help add ambiance to your Thanksgiving meal. You can never have too many candles!

Who wants to do dishes after you’ve had a feast with all the fixings? Make clean up SO easy with disposable cutlery — and a bonus? It’s gold, so it’ll go with all the warm, autumn-inspired settings!

Spice up your place settings like Reese Witherspoon with these wood signs placed on top of the plates at the table. A super unique way to express gratitude and decorate, and you can re-use them again year after year!

Play host like the Queen Host herself, Martha Stewart, with these white and gold pumpkin place card settings. It’s an easy (and cute!) way to ensure everyone knows where to sit!

Don’t forget the kiddos or their table! These coloring tablecloths will ensure the kids have fun coloring and playing the games on these tablecloths. And that they don’t get bored waiting for dessert to be served!

Speaking of dessert, display all the Thanksgiving goodies like a true pastry chef with this tower stand! Ideal for cupcakes, cakes, and even pies. The possibilities are endless!

Thanksgiving is a day of snacking and grazing leading up to the big feast! Be sure to have plenty of yummy snacks on hand for your family and guests!