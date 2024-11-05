KidSuper Founder Colm Dillane Hosts Annual Halloween Birthday Bash with Captain Morgan

BFA for Captain Morgan

KidSuper founder Colm Dillane partnered with Captain Morgan to celebrate both Halloween and his birthday last week, hosting a costume party dressed in a fit inspired by iconic '90s rappers like Paul Wall.

The party was filled with epic costumes, Captain Morgan cocktails, and music courtesy of Wall himself. It set the stage for an upcoming collaboration between Captain Morgan and KidSuper, a streetwear brand beloved by celebrities including Bad Bunny, Travis Scott, J Balvin, and JAY-Z, among others.

Photos from KidSuper’s Annual Halloween Birthday Bash in New York City on Oct. 26 show Dillane along with costumed guests including model Dilone, Defne Yuksel, style influencer Damnkojo, and more.

BFA for Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is in its fourth year as the Official Spiced Rum Sponsor of the NFL, and the brand brought back "Follow the Captain," inviting crews to join a nationwide scavenger hunt. Captain Morgan and Super Bowl champion Victor Cruz are bringing KidSuper on board for its next adventure, a collaboration that blends culture, style, and camaraderie.

Fans can visit FollowTheCaptain.com and keep an eye out for Captain Morgan icons and QR codes hidden at bars, liquor stores, stadiums, and on social media to join the scavenger hunt and win prizes all season long, including behind-the-scenes stadium tours and VIP meet-and-greets, culminating in a celebration for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.