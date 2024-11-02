Alan Rachins, 'L.A. Law' and 'Dharma & Greg' Actor, Dies at 82

Getty Images

Alan Rachins, remembered for performances on "L.A. Law" and "Dharma & Greg," died Saturday of apparent heart failure.

He was 82.

Rachins' passing was confirmed to THR by his wife of more than 45 years, actress Joanna Frank.

Rachins and Frank worked together several times, most famously as warring exes on "L.A. Law," but also as a married couple in the Henry Jaglom film "Always" (1985).

Rachins was born October 3, 1942, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, moving to NYC to study acting more than 60 years ago. He was at first a stage actor, including appearing in the original off-Broadway production of "Oh! Calcutta!," famous for its cast's then-daring nudity.

In the '70s and '80s, he was a successful TV writer for such shows as "Hill Street Blues" (1981), "Hart to Hart" (1982), and "The Fall Guy" (1983).

He made his TV debut in the movie "Fear on Trial" in 1975, and made a number of guest spots on series before his brother-in-law, the late Steven Bochco, cast him as cutthroat Douglas Brackman on "L.A. Law," a part he played with relish from 1986-1994 — more than 170 episodes.

He earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for his work on the phenomenally popular series.

Shortly after that show ended, he played against type as the hippie dad of the character played by Jenna Elfman on "Dharma & Greg" from 1997-2002.

Along with extensive theater work, he voiced the Clock King on "Batman: The Animated Series" (1992 & 1994).

On the big screen, he acted in "Heart Condition" (1990), "North" (1994), "Meet Wally Sparks" (1997), and had a memorably sleazy part in the 1995 camp classic "Showgirls."