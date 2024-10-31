Megan Thee Stallion Is ‘Taking Control’ of Her Story with New Doc (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion set off a flashbulb frenzy in a sea of cameras as she came to slay in her skintight and plunging dress at the L.A. premiere of her documentary, “Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words.”

She spoke to “Extra’s” Melvin Robert, sharing that she initially didn’t want to do the doc, but changed her mind, “because I knew it was time to take control of my own story. Taking control of my narrative and that’s what I had to do.”

Megan continued, “I was tired of people telling my story for me. So now, b***h, you can come to the movies and watch my story instead of people talking about it!"

Before her massive success she was Megan Pete from Houston, now fans can get an inside look at her life, as she gets candid about the highs and lows of her personal and professional life including the sudden death of her beloved mother.

Melvin asked, “What is the story you want people know?” She replied, “The story of Megan Pete.”