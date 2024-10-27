Angelina Jolie Says Sons Gave Her Tea & Hugs After Emotional Days on ‘Maria’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Angelina Jolie switched up her look with curly hair for Saturday's 2024 AFI Fest premiere of “Maria,” where she spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

She looked ravishing!

Terri commented of Jolie's performance in the Pablo Larraín biopic about opera icon Maria Callas, “You have faced a lot of challenges in your life, but I am sure learning to sing opera was terrifying."

“Absolutely, it was the hardest, artistically the hardest," Angelina offered.

She added, “What an extraordinary challenge — what a gift — to have these teachers and a director that trusted me and encouraged me, to sing these arias, and listen to this woman."

She said to be combined in any way with Callas in art makes her pinch herself, calling it "really a gift.”

When asked about the tumultuous affair between Callas and Greek shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, Jolie replied, “I don’t know if that part fascinated me. She worked and she was very, very young. A lot of people have to work hard, and thinking somebody comes into your life and says, 'I want to have fun with you, I want you to relax, I care for you, I love you,' and I think for that brief time, she felt a certain kind of support and freedom, when it was at its best."

Getty Images

As for it being a “very heavy role,” she said her sons were a huge help. “Well, my boys were there, so I was very lucky. When I had my big emotional scenes, they would come bring me a tea and give me a hug.”

She went on, “The blessing of being an artist is we get to express a lot of things that we all carry inside ourselves. We all carry pain, and I have the gift that I am able to be supported to let it all out and have a safe place to do so. I wish that for everybody — that they can be supported… That they could just scream and cry it out… So, usually, I went home pretty light, then got back into it the next day."

Terri asked if she Angelina could relate to Maria, to which the star said, “I relate to that she is very hard-working and she is often alone."

Smiling, she quickly clarified, "That came out sad, and it wasn’t intended to be.”