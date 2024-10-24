Instagram

HGTV star Galey Alix and “The Bachelorette” alum Dale Moss have called it quits.

Alix confirmed the split on Instagram.

When a follower asked her if she was still dating Dale on an Instagram post, Galey responded, “We’ve been separated for over a month now. He’s an amazing guy and will always be someone I adore as a person ❤️.”

The two had been dating for two years, first sparking rumors in June 2022.

In the fall of 2022, Moss gushed about Alix on her birthday. Along with calling her his “best friend,” he wrote on Instagram, “So happy we get to exist in this world together. I’m beyond proud of the courage you’ve shown unapologetically going after your dreams & have found a sense of home I’ve never experienced before through your love.”

It looks like Dale has already moved on from the relationship and flirting on social media with influencer Remi Bader.

Earlier this month, Moss called Bader “gorgeous,” writing on one of her posts, “Gurllll you better stop! You look gorgeous.”