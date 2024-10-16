Watch Live: Erik and Lyle Menendez’s Family Asks for Their Release at L.A. Press Conference

Getty Images

Erik and Lyle Menendez’s family is pleading for their freedom in a press conference in Los Angeles starting at 1 p.m. PT. Watch the livestream below.

Nearly two dozen family members are expected to be in L.A. to show their support for the brothers, who have been in prison for nearly 35 years for the killing of their parents.

The press conference is being held at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in downtown.

The brother’s defense attorney Mark Geragos, as well as Rosie O’Donnell, will also be on hand for the press conference.

In 1996, the brothers were convicted of the 1989 murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. They have appealed their sentences several times, but have always been denied.