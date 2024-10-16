Kordell Beckham & ‘Got Milk?’ Connect Singles with ‘Real Matches Are Back’ Campaign

Presley Ann/Getty Images for California Milk Processor Board

“Love Island USA” winner Kordell Beckham teamed up with the creators of “got milk?” for their “Real Matches Are Back” campaign.

The campaign is part of the brand’s “Real Is Back” initiative and encourages singles to rediscover what is real and true by disconnecting from screens and reconnecting with people in person.

“Extra” caught up with Kordell at a pajama-themed speed dating event at Mel’s Diner in Hollywood.

He told us, “Why not bring it back to the old days where you actually meet in person?”

Beckham met his girlfriend Serena Page in Fiji on “Love Island USA” Season 6, and gushed, “We are doing amazing, we’re flourishing. It’s crazy.”

Are things getting serious? He shard, “We’re gonna let it ride out and see where it goes,” adding, “I’m in a stage where I'm dating to marry.”