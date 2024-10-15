Jenna Lyons Confirms Engagement to Cass Bird

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Jenna Lyons is engaged!

Lyons and her photographer girlfriend Cass Bird have been the subject of engagement rumors for a while now.

On Tuesday, Jenna confirmed their engagement while appearing on “Sherri” with castmate Racquel Chevremont.

During the sit-down, Jenna and Sherri Shepherd chatted about rings, as well as Racquel’s engagement to Mel Corpus.

Sherri then complimented Jenna’s ring, saying, “I think you did well, Jenna — if that is an engagement ring.”

Jenna replied, “Yes, yes! When we were in the [jewelry] store, I was like, ‘That one is not big enough. Let’s [keep looking].’”

As for a wedding date, Jenna noted, “We’re working on that.”

Racquel is also working on a wedding date, but aiming for “early summer,” like June.

Jenna admitted, “I don't know if we're that close. But it's happening.”

Jenna and Cass made it Instagram official in June 2023.

Three months later, Jenna sparked engagement rumors when she posted a pic of herself with Cass. In the pic, Lyons was wearing a ring on that finger!

A close source insisted that they weren’t engaged, telling People magazine, “She's not engaged. She's had that ring forever, and though it does look like an engagement ring, it's not."