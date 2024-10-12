Dodgers Debut Victorious Crotch-Bump... the Start of Something Big?

Getty Images

Two L.A. Dodgers players are going viral with a new move that might catch on — the crotch-bump!

Yahoo! Sports reports that in Game 5 of the National League West Division Series on Friday night, Enrique "Kiké" Hernández hit a home run, after which he and teammate Gavin Lux performed a victorious crotch-bump.

Well, maybe — considering uniform regulations — a cup bump.

The gesture proved lucky, with the Dodgers going on to beat the San Diego Padres 2-0. Hernández, 33, now has 14 career home runs in post-season play.

Hernández also made news by telling Fox Sports afterward that what makes his team so special is, "The fact that we don't give a f**k!" The deliberate curse on live TV could result in punishment from the team.