‘Emma’ Co-Stars Connor Swindells & Amber Anderson Tie the Knot in Scotland

“Emma” co-stars Connor Swindells and Amber Anderson are married!

The couple tied the knot at Boath House in the Scottish Highlands.

For their big day, Connor’s “Sex Education" co-star Alistair Petrie, who plays his father, officiated the wedding.

Anderson opted for a Vivienne Westwood dress. She told Vogue, “As cheesy as it sounds, I just knew as soon as I tried it on. My favorite parts of my body were accentuated, and the bits that I didn’t like didn’t really matter anymore, and I knew it would look good sitting down or standing up. The entire Vivienne Westwood approach is what appealed to me, that I shouldn’t change anything about myself to subscribe to a specific bridal look.”

Connor wore a suit from Atelier Arena, which was tailored by Tom Arena. He shared, “[Tom] dresses me for 90 percent of all things I do. He flicked me through some fabrics, ideally that would fit well with my skin tone, pasty as it tends to be. We landed on a wonderful navy. He threw in the Anderson tartan details. He’s a true maestro and I can’t begin to thank him enough for everything.”

Amber was walked down the aisle by her godmother instead of her father. She explained, “My dad sadly isn’t very well, so he wasn’t able to do it. She is the godparent that he chose for me, so it felt like a nice way of having him there.”

The couple’s rescue dog also played a part in the wedding as a ring bearer.

As for the vibe they were going for, Amber said, “The tone was set for a wedding that was meaningful, but not overly serious.”

The couple also took part in a Celtic quaich ceremony before the drinks reception. She explained, “It was originally to do with clans meeting — it’s a cup which you hold with both hands, with the symbolism being that you can’t have a sword in your hand if they’re both holding the cup — and you put whisky in it and drink from that.”

“Emma” director Autumn de Wilde also gave a speech at the drinks reception.

Amber gushed, “It meant so much to us to have her speak — we met because of the movie she made, and over the years she has become a best friend, spiritual guardian, advisor and adopted auntie. She means the world to us.”

Though they met on “Emma,” things didn’t get romantic until the COVID pandemic in 2020.

She shared, “We ended up together during the first lockdown. We were both living alone and relatively near each other, so we decided to bubble together. We got to really support each other through that. Lockdown meant we had time with each other that we wouldn’t have gotten if we’d both been away filming. Our official first date was literally about three months into our relationship when everything opened up again. I feel like we did everything backwards in a strange sort of way.”

He eventually popped the question to Amber at a beautiful 1,400-year-old baobab tree in Botswana.

The proposal itself required elaborate planning. Connor revealed, “I was away filming in Italy a few months before we left when the realization hit me that this trip was going to be the moment. I tasked my best friend Oakley with both collection and transport of the ring, which he performed with diligence, knowing full well Amber would sniff out any remnants of a proposal — this was the only way.”