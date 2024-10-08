‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Matt Barnett & Amber Pike Expecting First Child

Instagram

“Love Is Blind” couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are growing their family!

On Tuesday, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

During an appearance on fellow “Love Is Blind” couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton’s “Love Seat” podcast, Amber shared, “Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up. That was very unexpected.”

The couple are going through some professional changes as they await parenthood.

She noted, “Matt’s got a new job. I went back to school. Finally decided on something else I want to do, because Lord knows I changed my major so many times, but sent myself back to school because I felt like we were in a place where I could do that.”

The couple also posted a video, which featured a pic of her growing baby bump.

They wrote on Instagram, “Where it started. Where we’ve been. Where we’re at…”