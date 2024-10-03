Backgrid

Amanda Bynes, 38, just dropped a new fashion collab with Austin Babbitt!

She shared the designs on Instagram Stories, writing, “My associate's of art degree majoring in product development at FIDM paid off.”

The looks include $60 T-shirts and $100 shorts. Austin aka A**pizza also posted on his account. Check out the designs below!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The former actress tells People magazine she and Austin are “working on doing a pop-up art show in December, that “will have art and clothing.”

Bynes has talked about her interest in fashion for years, revealing in 2020 on Instagram Stories, “I’m really looking forward to starting my clothing line, and I’m hoping that in the near future it will be out online.”

In 2022, Bynes’ conservatorship was terminated. At the time, she talked about continuing her fashion studies.