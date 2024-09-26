Halsey Reveals She Suffered ‘Very Scary’ Seizure: ‘Don’t Recommend It’

Getty Images

Halsey was hospitalized recently after suffering a “very scary” seizure.

The singer, who uses both she/they pronouns, caused concern when she and fiancé Avon Jogia posted a video on Instagram from a hospital bed.

Halsey wrote in the caption, “Happy Late Bi Visibility Day. This year I’m celebrating by dying with a man by my side (for legal reasons that’s a joke).”

Instagram

In the video they say in unison, “Happy Bi Visibility Day. We had a whole plan,” and Halsey flashes the peace sign.

During an X Q&A, the Grammy winner was asked, “How’s your health?” She responded, “I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win!”

I’m home from the hospital now after a few days, so a win is a win! https://t.co/mrrcaOjYVG @halsey

Another fan asked if it was related to a chronic condition. The artist explained, “I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it!”

I had a seizure! Very scary! Don’t recommend it! https://t.co/ycriYcqmeQ @halsey

Back in June, Halsey opened up about her health diagnosis on Instagram.

She explained, “In 2022, I was first diagnosed with Lupus SLE and then a rare T-cell lymphoproliferative disorder.”

The star continued, “Both of which are currently being managed or in remission; and both of which I will likely have for the duration of my life. After a rocky start, I slowly got everything under control with the help of amazing doctors. After 2 years, I’m feeling better and I’m more grateful than ever to have music to turn to. I can’t wait to get back where I belong: With you all 🤍 Singing and screaming my heart out.”

Just weeks ago, Halsey performed at the MTV Video Music Awards. “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Halsey on the red carpet about her latest album “The Great Impersonator,” which drops October 18.

She teased, “It’s sort of like an exploration about what it would be like if I were a musician in the ’70s, the ’80s, and ’90s.”