A Rare Exclusive with Hugo Largo to Talk About Their Impact & New Release

Adam Peacock

One of the most iconic, respected, and influential bands that came out of the post-punk NYC scene, Hugo Largo, has resurfaced.

Their much-heralded releases “Drum” and “Mettle” are available to stream for the first time, along with the “Huge, Large and Electric: Hugo Largo 1984-199” box set (pre-order here) and an album’s worth of new material titled “Unreleased and Live: 1984-1991.”

Check out the official video for the unreleased track “Blue Blanket” here.

Hugo Largo consisted of Mimi Goese, Tim Sommer, Hahn Rowe and Adam Peacock. “Extra’s” Adam Weissler caught up with original members Mimi, Tim and Hahn for a rare chat to talk about their impact and new release!

Sommer shared, “Hugo Largo was never, ever one of us; it was only all of us.”