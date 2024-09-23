‘Octomom’ Nadya Suleman Announces She’s a First-Time Grandmother

Nadya Suleman, known as “Octomom,” is now a grandmother!

The 49-year-old shared the news on Instagram, revealing the baby arrived on August 30.

Suleman wrote, “Thank you my son and my lovely daughter in law for giving us this beautiful gift! We are so blessed that she is a new addition to our family! Baby girl you are so very loved and we can’t wait to watch you grow!! 8/30/24 🙏🏽❤️.”

Last month, Nadya revealed her son Joshua, 21, had a baby on the way.

On August 20, Suleman wrote, “Dear Joshua, I am so proud of the man you are becoming. You are smart, funny, hard working, loyal, humble, and now a devoted husband and soon to be father. You have overcome seemingly impossible obstacles this year, and have come out the other side stronger and more resilient. Words cannot express how much I love and respect you. May God continue to protect and bless you abundantly! 🙏🏽 Happy 21st birthday, my third born ‘baby.’ I love you ❤️.”

She shared a carousel of images from Joshua’s childhood, and wrote, “P.s Maybe one day you’ll allow me to actually share an updated picture 🤷🏻‍♀️.”

Nadya was dubbed “Octomom” after giving birth to octuplets in 2009. At the time, she was already the mother of six older children, including Joshua.