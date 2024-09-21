Janet Jackson Raises Eyebrows by Claiming of Kamala Harris: 'She's Not Black'

Getty

Janet Jackson startled her fans on social media with a new interview in the U.K.'s The Guardian, in which she inexplicably asserts of VP Kamala Harris, "Well, you know what they supposedly said? She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.”

Janet, 58, goes on to tell interviewer Nosheen Iqbal, “Her father’s white. That’s what I was told. I mean, I haven’t watched the news in a few days. I was told that they discovered her father was white.”

Harris — who is biracial — has always identified as Black. Her father is Black Jamaican economist and professor Donald J. Harris, who is retired, and her mom was Indian biomedical scientist Shyamala Gopalan, who died at 70 in 2009.

False accusations regarding Harris' race have swirled since she replaced President Joe Biden on the Democratic ticket, but Janet Jackson is the most famous name to repeat the urban legend.

Jackson, who is partners with her brother Randy Jackson in Rhythm Nation Records, once liked a post by Randy in which he supported Donald Trump over Biden/Harris, and in which he slammed Harris.

Elsewhere in her Guardian sit-down, Jackson admits she doesn't want to answer a question about whether the U.S. is ready for a woman of color as president, saying, "I don’t know. Honestly, I don’t want to answer that because I really, truthfully, don’t know. I think either way it goes is going to be mayhem. I think there might be mayhem. Either way it goes. But we’ll have to see.”

In the same interview, the pop icon — who is promoting the U.K. and European leg of her Together Again tour that kicks off September 25 — speaks glowingly of her late-in-life journey into motherhood. She gave birth to son Eissa at 50.

“The most important thing I’ve done, the biggest thing I’ve done, is become a mother, and it’s had a beautiful impact on my life,” she tells Iqbal. “I wanted to have three children, but thought, ‘I should stop there, that’s probably all I can handle.’ Because you have to give all of yourself, you have to spread the love, and I wouldn’t want any of them to feel left out if I had three. Obviously, you have to work, but you don’t come first any more. Your life completely changes. And I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Touching on the prickly subject of her upbringing by her parents Joe and Katherine Jackson, Janet says, "There are some things you wish your parents had done differently and you say, ‘No, I’m gonna tell [my son] this.’ Because if they had done this with me, it would have been much better for me as a child.”

Overall, she says she is grateful for her controversial parents. "I hated it as a kid, but I’m thankful for it now. I have to give credit to my parents for keeping me grounded.”