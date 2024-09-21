Getty Images

Angelina Jolie has revealed that she and her daughter Vivienne have a very special bond — in ink!

Speaking with CR Fashion Book, the 49-year-old Oscar winner said that both she and Viv, 16, have matching "Stay Gold" tattoos that they had done while working on the Broadway musical version of "The Outsiders."

The title is one of the songs from the piece, which was co-produced by Jolie with the participation of Vivienne.

"It means so much to us separately and together," Jolie said of the tattoo, which is on her wrist. (There is no indication where Vivienne's tattoo might be.)

Jolie also said a tattoo of a bird is one she shares with "some of my children," referring to it as "personal to us."

Jolie is the mother of six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox — with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

For the cover and inside spread of CR Fashion Book, Jolie alternates between giant, out-of-control curls and sleek, straight hair in dramatic black-and-white and color photos by Luigi & Iango.