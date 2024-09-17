Chris Hemsworth & Bryan Tyree Henry Want Marvel Thor & Phastos Team-Up (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Transformers One” stars Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry are dishing on playing Optimus Prime and Megatron in the new animated movie.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Chris and Brian, who are also both part of the MCU.

Could we ever see Thor and Phastos team-up on the big screen?

Chris quipped, “We have to write it.”

Brian added, “I guess we should write it, produce it. We should ‘Wolverine Deadpool’ it, like ‘Thor & Phastos.’”

“I would do anything with this guy,” Brian emphasized. “I would work with him till the ends of the earth, like he makes it incredibly fun.”

Henry noted that he would still be on board with Chris, even if it was the “most ridiculous idea.” He joked, “Our codependency runs really deep now.”

Chris recently took his kids and a bunch of friends to the Sydney premiere of “Transformers One,” sharing how “infectious” it was to see them having fun.

He said, “It’s the best type of premiere, when there’s a film that my kids can come to and their friends can come to… There was about 50 kids, I think, and they walked into the cinema and just to all different [directions]… They were throwing popcorn and cheering… You sort of get to relive your youth watching it through their eyes.”

When his kids aren’t at a premiere, Chris incorporates fun activities, like surfing into their lives.

He pointed out, “My kids, they’re all incredibly active and they’ll be bouncing off the walls if we get them inside… This generation, you know, they’re dealing with screens and all sorts of things that we didn’t have to compete with when we were young, and so it’s definitely a conscious choice of ours and an attempt to get them outside and get them involved in as many activities and sports.”

As for how Chris’ kids feel about him playing both Optimus Prime and Thor, he shared, “I think the kid in me is the most thrilled. My own kids, I think, begin to think it’s all a bit normal… They love the film, they love Thor, they think it’s cool, but I feel like it’s me that’s still jumping up and down and living out the childhood fantasies.”

Brian also admitted it still felt “unreal” for him to get to play Megatron, saying, “I’m still just like, ‘What is going on?’ It’s something that I never would have imagined for myself.”

Chris and Brian also spoke about bringing something fresh and unique to the franchise with the origin story of the characters before they were mortal enemies.

Explaining what drew him to the project, Hemsworth said, “It wasn’t about mimicking something that had come before. We were able to create and invent something new… The end point, obviously, was to fold into the characters that people have known for many years but we had an opportunity to start fresh… a sense of humor that hadn’t been there before.”

Brian shared his two cents, saying, “When you’re part of creating new nostalgia for these new generation, it’s like you really want to absolutely shine a light on how this franchise and these characters belong to them.”