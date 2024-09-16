Getty Images

Emily Gold, who recently appeared as a dancer from Los Osos High School on “America’s Got Talent,” has died at the age of 17.

Gold took her own life just before midnight on Friday, September 13, the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed to People magazine.

In a statement obtained by the outlet, California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said, “Officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes. When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 years old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210. The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help her family with expenses.

The page reads, “With great sadness we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community lets come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses.”

Just last month, Gold opened up about performing on “America’s Got Talent” as part of the Los Osos High School dance team, telling People, “When I’m performing, I’m really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go onstage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage. It’s definitely tough to balance it all, but we make it happen.”

The school was able to get to the quarterfinals before being eliminated.