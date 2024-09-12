Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Charges by NYC Grand Jury

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been indicted on new charges by a grand jury in New York City, NBC News reports.

Weinstein, who is serving time at Rikers Island, was not present in the courtroom after undergoing emergency heart surgery this week.

His arraignment will take place once he recovers, and a new trial is tentatively set for November 12.

So far, the new indictment is sealed.

Harvey was convicted of third-degree rape and a first-degree criminal sex act in 2020. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison, but that conviction was overturned on appeal in April. Prosecutors now want to re-charge the 72-year-old and possibly bring new charges.

In 2022, Weinstein was convicted of one count of rape and two counts of sexual assault in L.A. He was sentenced to 16 years for those crimes. His team plans to appeal.

Accusations against Harvey in 2017 spurred the #MeToo movement, but he has vehemently denied the allegations and charges against him.

After his NYC conviction was overturned, “Extra” spoke with Mariska Hargitay at Variety’s Power of Women New York event.

The actress founded the Joyful Heart Foundation, which aims to transform society’s response to sexual assault, among other missions, and talked about the #MeToo movement in her Variety speech.