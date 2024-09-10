Rachel Zoe & Rodger Berman Split After 26 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Rachel Zoe, 53, and Rodger Berman, 55, are calling it quits after 26 years of marriage.

The celebrity stylist announced the news on her Instagram account on Monday, writing, "After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage. We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, “Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” referring to their sons Skyler, 13, and Kauis, 10. “We are committed to co-parent our boys and to continue to work together within the many businesses we share.”

The statement ended by asking for “privacy during this time as we navigate this new chapter.”

Instagram

The banker has been largely absent from Zoe’s Instagram over the summer, aside from a family trip in July and a Father’s Day post in June.

Back in February, however, Rachel celebrated their 26th anniversary on Instagram with a montage of photos and videos, including some wedding pics.

She wrote, “What a wild ride it’s been for 26 years of marriage with my @rbermanus 💘 . I was your very young bride and you have told me every day since that I am the most beautiful woman in any room or in the world every day since. Well they say love is blind and I’m so here for that 33 years together later. I can say life with us is never boring and ever changing but I wouldn’t want to be on this rollercoaster of life with anyone else ever. Happiest Anniversary with love from your much much younger wife. I love you beyond and forever. #thisisus 💍❤️👰‍♀️ 2.15.2024 R+R=S+K.”