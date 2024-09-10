JonBenét Ramsey’s Father Says Male DNA Found on Weapon Was Never Tested

Randall Simons/Polaris

The TV series “True Crime News” is making headlines with an exclusive new interview with JonBenét Ramsey’s father, John Ramsey.

The 6-year-old was killed in the family’s Colorado home in 1996 and the perpetrator was never found.

Nearly 28 years after his daughter’s death, John says, “We’ve had unidentified male DNA from January 1997.”

He says the DNA was found on a weapon and never tested.

Host Ana Garcia pointed out in the interview, “There are seven items of DNA that are considered critical evidence that have never been tested.”

Ramsey replied, “That is correct. These items were sent to the lab for testing but returned untested.”

One of those items was the garrote used to strangle JonBenét. “How do you not test it for DNA?” Garcia asked.

John responded, “I don’t know why they didn’t test it in the beginning.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Garcia to talk about the case.

She explained, “It is 30 years later and now we’re finding out from John there was evidence that was never tested for DNA,” adding, “Some of it was, but that’s under old scientific techniques. Everything changed in 30 years.”

Garcia, an eight-time Emmy winner for her investigative journalism, has locked in other big exclusives for the daily series.

She told Billy what draws her to true crime, explaining, “It is the survivor’s story. When I hear what they’ve been through and I ask myself, ‘Could I wake up in the morning and face the world if you had taken my child from me?’”

She went on, “And I’m just amazed by the human spirit and the strength of the human spirit through something this horrific.”

Ana sees it as giving a “voice to the voiceless,” saying, “that includes the victims and survivors.”