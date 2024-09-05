Getty Images

“Today’s” Jill Martin and husband Erik Brooks are splitting up after two years of marriage.

The pair secretly filed for divorce last month.

A rep for Martin told Page Six that they “are nearly done with the process” of settling their divorce.

The spokesperson also noted that Martin does not plan to publicly comment on the breakup. They said, “Because there are families involved, and the past year has been so earth-shattering for Jill, she plans for this to be her only acknowledgment. She is concentrating on her health and being an amazing daughter, friend and new aunt.”

Jill sparked split rumors in August when she was spotted on air without her wedding ring.

To fuel more rumors, Jill has not posted any photos of Erik lately. The last time she shared a photo of him was in June when they were on vacation in Lake Como.

Jill and Erik, who met on a dating app, have been on-again, off-again for years. They first got engaged in 2019, only to split and then get re-engaged two years later.