Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Caity Lotz, 37, is a mom!

The “Legends of Tomorrow” star and husband Kyle Schmid just welcomed a baby girl.

Lotz shared glimpses of her daughter on Instagram and wrote, “What was life before you our baby girl? It all pales in comparison to the love you brought into our world. This isn’t a new chapter it’s a whole new book. Nothing will ever be the same 💕 and just like that…life has begun 💗.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The actress announced her pregnancy in April. Alongside a series of photos, Lotz wrote on Instagram, “Gaining weight for the role of a lifetime 🤰🏼🥰 👋.”

In his own post, Kyle gushed, “Never would have thought the woman of my dreams could have become anymore beautiful. Your glow, your shine, you’re going to be the best mom in the world.”



He added, “I can’t wait to be a proud poppa. What a whirlwind of a year!”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.