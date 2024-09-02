James Darren, Gidget's Moondoggie, Dies at 88

Getty Images

James Darren, the former teen idol who Baby Boomers remember as Gidget's far out boyfriend Moondoggie, has died at 88.

His son Jim Moret, an "Inside Edition" host, confirmed to Variety that Darren died Monday at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. after receiving treatment in a cardiac unit. Moret said, “He was a good man. He was very talented. He was forever young.”

Darren was born James Ercolani June 8, 1936, in Philadelphia. Discovered young by casting director Joyce Selznick, he was signed to Columbia Pictures based on the strength of his looks alone.

The fairy tale continued with a movie debut in the 1956 B flick "Rumble on the Docks," in which he was the male lead.

More films followed in quick succession as his star took off, including "Operation Mad Ball" (1957), "The Brothers Rico" (1957), and "Gunman's Walk" (1958).

Already a fan favorite receiving bags of mail every week, he became a bona fide teen idol as Moondoggie, Gidget's hunky boyfriend in "Gidget" (1959). Though he eventually tired of the role, he reprised it in "Gidget Goes Hawaiian" (1961) and "Gidget Goes to Rome" (1962) — he was the only Moondoggie, but worked with three different Gidgets: Sandra Dee, Deborah Walley and Cindy Carol.

His popularity kick-started a lucrative career as a crooner. His biggest hit was the no. 3 smash "Goodbye Cruel World" in 1961.

Though he worked in other films, including parts in "The Guns of Navarone" (1961), "Diamond Head" (1962), and "Venus in Furs" (1969), he was far more active on TV.

Having spoofed himself by voicing Jimmy Darrock for a 1965 episode of "The Flintstones," he made numerous guest appearances on television, and was a regular cast member on "The Time Tunnel" (1966-1967) and "T.J. Hooker" (1982-1985).





More recently, he recurred on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" (1998-1999) as crooner Vic Fontaine, a role that inspired a return to music.

He also branched out into directing, and was a regular at autograph shows, having come to embrace his work as Moondoggie.

Darren is survived by his second wife, Evy, of more than 60 years, his three children, and five grandchildren.