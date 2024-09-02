Adele Warns Fans of Music Break: 'You Won't See Me for an Incredibly Long Time'

Getty Images

Adele is bidding adieu to singing — at least for the near future!

The superstar singer, 36, took a moment from one of her Munich shows this weekend to announce that after 10 more shows, she plans to take a nice, long break.

"I will not see you for an incredibly long time," she told the audience soberly in a video shared by a fan on TikTok, "and I will hold you dear in my heart."

Though fans on social media expressed a mixture of joy for her and sadness for themselves, most agreed the break might have to do with her plan to get married.

Adele recently confirmed she is engaged to sports agent Rich Paul, 43, so she may be seeking to clear her schedule to have a proper wedding, honeymoon, and extended period of family time with Paul and her 11-year-old son Angelo.

Adele first teased a break back in July, according to The New York Post. She told a German outlet at the time, “I don’t have any plans for new music at all. I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."