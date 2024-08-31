Rapper Fatman Scoop Dies at 53 After Collapsing Onstage

Getty Images

Fatman Scoop, a respected member of the hip-hop community who scored a big hit with 1999's "Be Faithful," died after suffering a medical emergency onstage Friday in Connecticut.

He was 53.

A statement from his agency MN2Ss said of Scoop — Isaac Freeman III — that he was "a beloved figure in the music world, whose work was loved by countless fans across the globe. His iconic voice, infectious energy, and great personality made an indelible mark on the industry, and his legacy will live on through his timeless music. Fatman Scoop had been a valued member of the MN2S family for 15 years, and his loss is deeply felt by all of us."

Scoop fell ill and was taken to a hospital around 8:30 p.m. Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett confirmed the shocking news on social media.

TMZ posted video of a shirtless Scoop striding around the stage before collapsing. It appears CPR was being administered almost immediately.

His death was announced the following day.

Scoop worked with everyone who was anyone, from Timbaland to Ciara, Mariah Carey to David Guetta.

Living legend Missy Elliott was among the famous folks paying tribute to Scoop on Saturday, writing, “Prayers for Fatman Scoop family for STRENGTH during this difficult time🙏🏾 Fatman Scoop VOICE & energy have contributed to MANY songs that made the people feel HAPPY & want to dance for over 2 decades. Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten..🕊️🙏🏾.”

Questlove wrote a long, poetic tribute on Instagram, ending with, "I want to thank FATMAN SCOOP for being an embodiment of what hip hop was truly about. To just forget about your troubles and live in the moment and allow joy in. So sad to see you go my brother. You will be missed but you will NEVER be forgotten."

Scoop is survived by two children and his brother.