Wendy Williams, 60, stepped out in New Jersey on August 19 alongside her son Kevin Hunter Jr., the first time Wendy has been seen in public since March 2023.

Page Six reports Wendy and Kevin stopped by the holistic health store Bolingo Balance in Newark.

The store is run by Victor Bowman, son of the late herbalist healer Dr. Sebi, and an employee told the paper that Wendy was “sharp, upbeat and aware” and “very bubbly.” The former talk show host reportedly sat down with Bowman to discuss the health products, and received iron-rich herbs and some of Bowman’s health capsules.

The worker added that Williams was “engaging, but wasn’t familiar with what we do here so her son was more explaining things.”

“She talked about circulation improvement, but didn’t want to get into too much detail on their first meeting and plans to come back in the near future,” the employee said.

Bowman also shared a photo of himself and Wendy on Facebook. The store owner wrote, “Wendy Williams come to my store much love Queen .”

The photo was also shared on the store Instagram account, along with a photo of Victor and Kevin. In the caption it said, “Much love to Wendy Williams and her son ❤️ @topfloor_kev.”

Referencing his father’s healing facility in Honduras, Victor continued, “I remember when I met Kevin in Usha village, my dad told me I want you to meet Wendy’s son. At that time, we were the only ones of the same age in Usha.”

Kevin replied in the comments, "🙏🏽📈🤞🏽🤞🏽🤞🏽."

Wendy left “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2021, and was last seen in public arriving at her NYC apartment.

In February 2024, a press release from the Ridge Hill Group revealed Wendy is suffering from primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the same medical condition as Bruce Willis.

Shortly after, Lifetime aired a documentary called “Where Is Wendy Williams?,” which shed light on her health issues.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the executive producers Mark Ford and Erica Hanson, who explained they started shooting before her diagnosis. She was later admitted to a facility and given a court-appointed guardian.

Mark confirmed, “Yeah, the initial intention was to film her comeback. To see Wendy resurrect her career and get her life back on track and everyone was so hopeful and excited to document that, but it gradually became apparent that that wasn't going to be the story here.”

Instead, Wendy’s situation declined and her health and financial decisions were taken over by a guardianship.