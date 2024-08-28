New Book Explores Twists & Turns of Beverly Hills’ Most Sensational True Crime Stories

Huver told “Extra,” "After years of research into the crimes of Beverly Hills throughout its glamorous history, I found there were, as always in 90210, an embarrassment of riches. For ‘Beverly Hills Noir,’ I zeroed in on some of my very favorites from across the eras, each with its own flavor and mystique. Some were sensations in their day that have dimmed in memory but proved deserving of a deeper, more immersive look; others made brief splashes but had their own outrageous ‘only-in-Beverly-Hills’ twists and turns. Some feature famous names in central roles as culprits or victims; all have an array of walk-ons from pop culture icons.”