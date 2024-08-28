News August 28, 2024
New Book Explores Twists & Turns of Beverly Hills’ Most Sensational True Crime Stories
A new true crime book hitting the shelves will explore some of Beverly Hills’ most shocking cases!
“Beverly Hills Noir: Crime, Sin & Scandal in 90210,” by former local newspaper reporter and longtime entertainment journalist Scott Huver, takes readers on a century-long journey through some of the city’s most notorious events.
Huver told “Extra,” "After years of research into the crimes of Beverly Hills throughout its glamorous history, I found there were, as always in 90210, an embarrassment of riches. For ‘Beverly Hills Noir,’ I zeroed in on some of my very favorites from across the eras, each with its own flavor and mystique. Some were sensations in their day that have dimmed in memory but proved deserving of a deeper, more immersive look; others made brief splashes but had their own outrageous ‘only-in-Beverly-Hills’ twists and turns. Some feature famous names in central roles as culprits or victims; all have an array of walk-ons from pop culture icons.”
He added, “Murder mysteries, dashing cat burglars, violent love triangles, barroom brawls, hostage standoffs, light-fingered celebrities… In crime, as in reality, Beverly Hills has it all.”
“Beverly Hills Noir” will be published October 1 by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster. Pre-order the book here.