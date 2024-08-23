Mansions & Millionaires: Where to Stay in Honolulu

“Extra’s” Michael Corbett took a trip to Hawaii, making a stop at the Kahala Hotel & Resort.

Kevin Hart, Jodie Foster, The Rock,and Bon Jovi have all been guests of the hotel over the years.

Along with being the perfect location to unwind in Honolulu, the hotel is also a place to whet your appetite, with several restaurants like Hoku’s and Plumeria Beach House.

If you want to stay near Diamond Head, the Lotus Honolulu is the perfect boutique hotel!

The hotel is home to Arden Waikiki restaurant, which one of the top spots in Hawaii.