Instagram

Martine McCutcheon and husband Jack McManus are going their separate ways.

The “Love Actually” actress, who played Natalie in the film, shared the news on Instagram Stories.

She explained, "After much thought and consideration, Jack has decided it's best for us to separate after 18 years together and I accept his decision."

McCutcheon continued, “We are both so blessed and grateful for our beautiful, 9 year old son Rafferty, whose happiness and welfare, has always been, and will continue to be, our number 1 priority.”

Instagram

She said they will “cherish and look forward to being parents together to our wonderful boy for the rest of our lives.”

Martine explained, “Whilst this decision has evolved over a period of time, we are still finding our new way forward as a family and kindly ask for some privacy at this time… especially for our little boy.”

She insisted their love for Rafferty will “never waver or change,” and they want him to “feel as safe and secure as possible.”

The star added, "I continue to send Jack all the love, luck and happiness for the next chapter of his life. Rafferty and I (as always) are rooting for you! Thank you all for the love and support, now and always ... Martine.xx."

Martine, 48, and Jack, 40, wed in 2012, and in September she paid tribute to him on Instagram for their 11th anniversary.