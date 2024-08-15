Getty Images

Sara Foster, 43, and former tennis player Tommy Haas, 46, have reportedly gone their separate ways after nearly 20 years together.

A source told People magazine that the two are “entirely focused on co-parenting their two daughters Valentina and Josephine.”

Last year, Foster opened up on their relationship during an appearance on the “We Met at Acme” podcast.

Along with saying they were “basically married,” Sara added, “We've been together since I've been 25 years old. We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together."

Despite how long they were together, the couple never got married.

She explained, “Looking back, I guess I didn't grow up respecting marriage. I grew up thinking it doesn't mean anything — you just walk away, you cheat, you got to this person, you go to that person. We just didn't grow up with the foundation of marriage being a union of bliss and holy matrimony and forever."

Sara’s father David Foster, who is a famous songwriter who has worked with Chicago, Céline Dion and Whitney Houston, has been married five times. He is currently married to Katharine McPhee.

While they got engaged “early on,” the actual wedding was put “on the back burner.” She went on, “We’re very much committed. Then we had our daughter, and it just sort of was this thing of like, ‘Should we, shouldn’t we?’ Now it’s come this far that we don’t even talk about it really anymore.”

Sara and Tommy’s reported split comes years after she playfully called out Tommy for liking photos of women in bikinis on Instagram.

She wrote on the social platform, “Happy Valentine's Day to the guy that hasn't figured out yet that 'likes' are public.”

Foster added, “Love you @tommyhaasofficial.”

The couple has not commented on the split rumors.