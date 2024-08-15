Instagram

“Counting On” alum Jana Duggar is ready for marriage.

In Touch reports Duggar has applied for a marriage license with Stephen Wissmann.

It looks like the two could be exchanging vows on August 24 in Milford, Nebraska, according to an online wedding website.

Last month, Jana had people wondering if she was engaged after posting Instagram photos in which she’s wearing a ring on that finger!

While they never publicly announced their relationship, the two first sparked dating rumors in 2020.

That same year, Duggar opened up about her desires to have a family with someone.

She told Us Weekly, “Yes, I long to be married and one day I think that will come, but I think… I’m just also just trying to stay busy with whatever comes along my path.”