Samantha Hanratty, 28, is going to be a mom!

The “Yellowjackets” star and her husband Christian DeAnda are expecting their first child.

Hanratty shared the news in an emotional Instagram video that started with a bag of pregnancy tests.

She jokes, “I’m being me… This is silly, I should not even be doing this.”

Samantha takes a test, but later chokes up while sharing, “It was negative. I said I wasn’t going to get my hopes up.” She adds that there was still a chance she could be pregnant, and she would try testing again the next week.

The video then jumps ahead to Samantha getting the positive test results. The shocked star repeatedly exclaims, “No, f**king way!” and, “No way!” as she holds up the test.

The video then shows an ultrasound of the baby, with a voice-over saying, “Yes way.”

She wrote in the caption, “Still in shock and its been 4 months! I will be sharing more from my journey because it has been a wild one! Come follow this new adventure ♥️♥️♥️ #pregnant🤰 #pregnancytest #fyp.”

Hanratty and DeAnda got engaged in 2021 and wed in November.